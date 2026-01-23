Knoxville Faces Winter Storm Disruptions, Events Rescheduled

Knoxville, Tennessee, is preparing for a weekend of severe winter weather, with significant disruptions to scheduled events across the city. An ice storm warning has prompted major sports and community gatherings to reschedule, as residents brace for hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the region on January 21, 2026, which was quickly upgraded to an ice storm warning, lasting from 1 p.m. Saturday, January 24, to 7 p.m. Sunday, January 25. The forecast predicts up to an inch of snow and a quarter-inch of ice, with precipitation starting Saturday morning and transitioning to a wintry mix by the afternoon. Despite earlier predictions of up to six inches of snow, the storm track shifted, leaving Knoxville with more ice and less snow than initially expected.

Event Changes and Public Safety Precautions

The unpredictable weather has already caused several prominent event changes. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department announced that the ITA Kickoff Weekend women’s tennis matches, scheduled for January 23-24, would be rescheduled due to the inclement weather. Instead of the original matchups, the No. 13 Pepperdine and Clemson teams will now face off on Friday, January 23, at 1 p.m. ET, with the Lady Vols to play the winner at noon on Saturday. The University of Washington, which was initially scheduled to participate, has withdrawn due to the storm’s impact.

Zoo Knoxville, a popular family destination, has also rescheduled its Princess Day event, which invites children to meet their favorite ice princesses. The event will now take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, to ensure the safety of attendees. Zoo officials advised visitors to check for updates before heading to the park.

Local news outlet WVLT reported that conditions in Knoxville on Thursday evening, January 22, were already cold and mostly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around freezing. Friday, January 23, is expected to see highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s, setting the stage for the “wintry mess” forecast for Saturday. Meteorologists are warning of all types of winter weather hazards, with precipitation expected to begin as snow or sleet, then shift to a mix of sleet and freezing rain as the day progresses.

The storm’s aftermath could be just as dangerous. Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through early next week, creating the risk of black ice and flash freezing. Monday and Tuesday, January 26-27, will bring morning lows in the single digits, further complicating travel and outdoor activities.

Local authorities and emergency services are urging residents to prepare for power outages, hazardous travel conditions, and cold temperatures. They recommend stocking up on food, water, and warm clothing, as well as ensuring cars are fueled and equipped with blankets, salt, and an emergency kit. With travel conditions likely to remain treacherous, officials advised avoiding unnecessary travel during the worst of the storm.

The unpredictable nature of winter weather in East Tennessee has kept local organizations on high alert, and they continue to adjust plans as new forecasts become available. With snow accumulation expected to be modest in Knoxville but potentially heavier near the Tennessee/Kentucky line, local residents are urged to remain informed and exercise caution in the coming days.