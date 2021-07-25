Knowsley’s strategy for recovering from a terrible epidemic

Knowsley, already one of the most disadvantaged boroughs in the country, has had a difficult time dealing with the pandemic.

Wave after wave, the borough has been near or at the top of the list of places in the country with the highest Covid infection rates.

Covid-19 has been confirmed in over 21,000 people in Knowsley, accounting for 14% of the borough’s population, with over 400 people dying as a result of the virus.

Amazon has confirmed that it will open a big new warehouse in Knowsley.

Beyond the formal data, however, is the unfathomable disruption created by the previous year – missed opportunities for education, lost revenue, and suffering businesses.

With an ambitious program of investments and the promise of a year as the metropolitan region’s borough of culture in 2022, the council feels it has a strategy to turn things around and assist Knowsley recover rapidly from the impacts of the epidemic.

The long-running regeneration initiatives in Kirkby, Huyton, and Prescot are at the heart of Knowsley Council’s ambitions.

Morrisons is putting the finishing touches on its new shop in Kirkby, while other businesses on the retail park prepare to open, ending a decades-long wait for a new supermarket.

In Prescot, construction on the Shakespeare North Playhouse continues, with a target opening date of 2022 to coincide with the borough’s year of culture, and the council has applied for £20 million from the government’s Levelling Up Fund to fund the first phase of Huyton Village’s redevelopment.

The council expects that these three significant projects would encourage more people to return to town centers that have been devastated by the virus, reviving the borough’s economy.

This will be bolstered by a series of one-time investments approved by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday (July 21), including £450,000 for free short-stay parking and £300,000 for a town center events program to boost foot traffic on the high streets.

A further £500,000 will be allocated to the borough of cultural year, named “Recovery through Culture” by the council.

"Those events will bring," said James Duncan, the council's chief financial officer, to The Washington Newsday.

