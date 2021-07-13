Knowsley has announced an £8.3 million fund to aid the hardest-hit boroughs in their recovery from the pandemic.

Knowsley Council has declared that it will invest more than £8 million in the borough to aid recovery from the pandemic.

The ideas include money to help inhabitants acquire jobs and deal with post-lockdown mental health problems, in addition to more money for catching up on basic work like road repair and fighting fly-tipping.

Along with a £1 million investment in tackling crime and disorder in a borough rocked by both serious violence and anti-social behavior in recent months, there will be more money for social care and cash to boost companies.

Huyton could benefit from a £20 million cash injection.

“We’re really proud of this,” council leader Graham Morgan said as he unveiled the £8.3 million recovery plan.

“There aren’t many councils doing this today across the UK, so we’re extremely proud of pushing this forward, and hopefully it will benefit Knowsley citizens in the future.”

Some of the funds will be used for “housekeeping,” or following up on work that was put on hold as council workers focused on the pandemic or were forced to isolate themselves.

This includes £650,000 for road repairs and £380,000 for grass cutting, garbage pick-up, and fly-tipping removal as part of a clean-up campaign across the borough. A further £244,000 will be spent to repair the borough’s parks, which Cllr Morgan claims many locals “rediscovered” during the lockdown.

There’s also money to help businesses recover from the pandemic, including a £263,000 job creation fund to fill up gaps in government funding, £450,000 to keep short-stay car parking free, and £300,000 for a series of town centre events, all aimed at getting visitors back into Knowsley’s towns to shop.

In 2022, when Knowsley becomes the city region’s Borough of Culture, £500,000 will be allocated to a year-long “Recovery Through Culture” schedule of activities, with the council hoping to encourage even more people to return to town centres.

However, in addition to this short-term boost, there is enormous cash available to solve Knowsley’s long-term issues.

The council is putting up £225,000 to help residents stay in school, training, and work by subsidizing 50 new apprenticeship placements.