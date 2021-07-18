Knott’s Berry Farm Verifies Shirtless Man’s Safety On Supreme Scream Ride

The man who scaled the 300-foot tower that makes up Knott’s Berry Farm’s Supreme Scream rollercoaster is safe and receiving the assistance he requires.

After learning that a guy had climbed the metal tower, the amusement park shut down the Supreme Scream and numerous rides around the location on Saturday.

Guests at the park observed the man scaling the structure around 7:30 p.m. The man was seen standing behind the American flag for about an hour while wearing a facial covering at the top of the Supreme Scream.

The Buena Park Police Department issued a tweet cautioning residents to avoid the area.

“Officers and members of the OCFA are on the scene at Knott’s Berry Farm, where someone has scaled the heights of Supreme Scream. Between Beach and Western, La Palma has been closed. Please leave the area as we strive to safely bring this individual down,” the post added.

While officials, including fire rescue workers, were preparing to climb the tower to rescue the guy, he climbed down on his own at 9 p.m.

The park later issued a statement on the incident and the individual who scaled the structure’s condition.

“Knott’s Berry Farm became aware of a male who had accessed an unlawful location and climbed the Supreme Scream tower at approximately 7:23 p.m. Local law enforcement and emergency services were notified, and they are presently on the scene,” the message added.

“At 8:55 p.m., the guest lowered the tower and is presently safely on the ground in police custody. At this time, there is no other information available. Our guests’ safety is always our first priority.”

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation after the event, but no charges were filed against him. Officials have not stated why the man attempted to ascend the ride.