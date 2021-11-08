Knives used in’self-defense,’ and why Liverpool is the most violent city in the UK.

Youths carrying knives in’self-defence,’ rising poverty, and domestic violence are thought to be among the factors driving Liverpool’s hospital admissions due to violence to the top of the charts.

Not only does the city have the unwelcome distinction of having England’s highest rate of hospital admissions for violence, but its neighboring boroughs Knowsley is second, Sefton third, St Helens fourth, and Halton fifth, with Wirral ninth.

The numbers show the number of admissions per 100,000 of the population between 2017/18 and 2019/20, with Liverpool’s ranking at 127.7 after 2,055 admissions, according to data collected by Public Health England.

There are several limitations, such as the large number of tourists who come to Merseyside for its nightlife and the fact that speciality hospitals like the Walton Centre and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital can accept patients from all over the North West.

The figures, on the other hand, are alarming and are not lost on those seeking to combat violence.

According to Alan Walsh, a youth worker and anti-knife crime campaigner with vast experience addressing youth violence, no one-size-fits-all solution can fix the situation.

Thousands of children have been educated about the reality of knife crime through Mr Walsh’s ‘Real Men Don’t Carry Knives’ education program and group assemblies, while parental sessions have helped educate families on the warning signals of child criminal exploitation.

“In Liverpool, one of the primary things driving it is tremendous levels of deprivation in my opinion, but that’s only one side of it,” Mr Walsh, who also manages Anfield and North Liverpool Boxing Club, added.

“Knife crime has almost become a vogue in Liverpool, and it’s a cultural issue we’ve had for a very, very long time.”

“We’ve discovered that some young people want to carry a knife because they believe everyone else does, not because they want to go out and stab someone, but because they want to be safe.”

“It’s not just a gang problem, it’s not just a working-class problem, it’s not just a race problem, it’s not just anything like that.”

“After being stabbed, two children may be in Alder Hey Hospital.”

