Knifepoint robber on the run from jail issues a ‘do not approach’ caution.

A violent thief is on the loose after taking part in a “terrifying” park heist in which a knife was run down a woman’s face and neck.

Today, police issued an alert to the public, advising people to contact them immediately and not to approach Ben Adderson, a 23-year-old Warrington resident.

Adderson is on the run from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire, where he was imprisoned for the park robbery and a subsequent raid at a Bargain Booze when two staff members were threatened with a knife. He went missing from the facility overnight between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21.

In September 2017, the fugitive was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison for two robberies.

The first incident occurred at Melbourne Park in Carlisle, where Adderson and another man both held a knife to their victim, a 32-year-old lady.

During the evening ambush, “one of the males ran a knife down the side of her face and neck” before fleeing with her phone and luggage, according to Cumbria Police.

The woman was unharmed following the “terrifying incident” on her way to work on March 28, 2017, according to police.

In the same month, Addison was jailed for a robbery at the Bargain Booze store on Furze Street in Carlise, where he took £250 after threatening two employees with a knife.

If anyone sees him, Derbyshire Police advises them to contact them right immediately.

According to a representative for Derbyshire Police, “A prisoner has escaped from the open jail of HMP Sudbury.

“Between Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21, Ben Adderson escaped from prison for the night.

“In 2017, the 23-year-old was sentenced to a year in prison for robbery at Carlisle Crown Court.”

Adderson is 6ft 4ins tall, of slight frame, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has ties to Warrington and Middlesbrough as well as Carlisle.

He has two tattoos on his arms: a cross on the right and a cannabis leaf on the left.

The Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “If you have seen Adderson, or know of his whereabouts, please do not approach him, instead contact police immediately quoting reference number Derbyshire police reference 507-210621.”

