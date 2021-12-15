Knife-wielding thugs menace a teen on her motorcycle.

A teen claimed that she was threatened by two knife-wielding attackers who attempted to seize her motorcycle.

Gina Gleeson, 18, was late for work in Moreton, Wirral, yesterday and left her motorcycle unlocked outside her dentist’s office.

The 18-year-old stated that she intended to secure the bike later that morning.

Friends who won £4 million on a Lotto scratchcard purchased with someone else’s money were sentenced to prison.

“I always put my bike outside of work at the Shell garage and lock it up,” Gina told The Washington Newsday. “It’s just something I always do and it’s part of my routine.”

“However, I was running late yesterday, so I didn’t lock it up for the first time just to get it out of the way.” “I just replied, ‘I’ll go out and do it as quickly as possible.'” One of Gina’s coworkers peered out the window at 9.40 a.m. and spotted two people acting suspiciously around the bike.

“My colleague looked out the window and noticed two boys by the bike, but she thought they were simply a couple of our patients admiring it,” Gina, a dental receptionist, said.

“But then one of them got involved, and she yelled at me and informed me what was going on.”

Gina claims the two lads flashed a knife in her face and forced her to back away when she ran to confront them.

“When I noticed them, they were both sat on the bike, so I raced towards the little one who was sat on the back to try to take him off,” the 18-year-old explained.

“When I told them to get off, they said, ‘no mate, f**k off.’

“Then one of them drew a knife on me, and I backed up.” With the bike in hand, they set out down the road.” Gina was chasing the two youngsters down Hoylake Road in Moreton when she observed an older man approaching her from the garage.

“As I was sprinting, I looked to my side and noticed a man approaching me,” Gina continued.

“He went passed me, sprinting for the two lads, and he grabbed them and lifted them off the ground.”

“The summary comes to an end.”