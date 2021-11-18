‘Knife to a gunfight’ – Everton has gone from a joyful hunting ground to a decade of misery as they try to stop the rot at Man City.

Everton had a period when the Etihad was a happy hunting ground for them in the not-too-distant past.

However, it has been almost a decade since the Blues have beaten Manchester City away from home.

Between 2007/08 and 2010/11, Everton won four consecutive games at the Etihad, but their most recent triumph was on December 20, 2010, when they beat Manchester City 2-1 thanks to goals from Tim Cahill and Leighton Baines.

Indeed, Everton won 12 of their 18 matches against Manchester City between the 2004/05 season, when Cahill scored his first Premier League goal, and the end of the 2012/13 season, when David Moyes departed.

Moyes’ successors, on the other hand, have had a much worse record.

The Blues’ only victory in the 16 Premier League matches between the sides since Moyes left is a 4-0 thrashing of City at Goodison Park on January 15, 2017, when Ronald Koeman got one over on his former Barcelona team-mate Pep Guardiola, and both Tom Davies and Ademola Lookman teased fans into believing they might offer greater promise than they were capable of delivering on a regular basis.

Everton vs. Manchester City may not have the same profile as Liverpool vs. Manchester United, but considering the latter’s massive global fanbases, the meeting of the two Blue teams may be considered a more true Merseyside/Manchester rivalry.

Generations of supporters who grew up on Gwladys Street and Kippax will not try to convince you that the rivalry is anywhere like as fierce as it is – they save their fervor for genuine derby matches against their neighbors.

For many years, they were lumped together in a somewhat lazy, shorthand way as the loyal but long-suffering fans of the ‘other’ club in a footballing hotbed city – a label that many Evertonians resented because their own team was a beacon of consistency and an outfit that had enjoyed success over a long period of time, whereas City was up and down like a yo-yo.

As previously said, that dynamic has been turned on its head in recent years, thanks to Sheikh Mansour’s billions enabling City. “The summary has come to an end.”