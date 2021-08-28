Kiss has canceled their event after Paul Stanley, the band’s vocalist, tested positive for Covid-19.

The chart-topping band was slated to perform in Pennsylvania yesterday (Thursday), but the virus forced them to cancel.

Kiss stated in a statement that Stanley, 69, is completely vaccinated, as is “everyone on the entire tour, both band and personnel.”

More information about future show dates will be published as soon as feasible, according to the band.

“The band and their staff have operated in a bubble independently to protect everyone as much as possible at each event and in between shows,” the statement read.

“The tour also has a full-time Covid safety protocol officer on staff who ensures that everyone follows all CDC guidelines.” Stanley assured followers that he is “fine,” calling the diagnosis “total rubbish.”

“PEOPLE!!!!” he tweeted. I’m perfectly fine! I’m not in the intensive care unit! My heart allows me to ride my bike for 26 miles per day! I’m not sure where this originated from, but it’s nonsense.” The highly contagious Delta strain of the virus has resulted in an increase in cases across the United States, impeding the live entertainment industry’s recovery.

Covid-19 thought to be on the decline in America at the start of the summer, but it has now made a devastating comeback.

According to government estimates, the daily average of new cases as of August 25 was 152,341.

Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks, and Nine Inch Nails have all canceled their remaining shows for the year, citing concerns over the Delta variation.