Kirkby will gain 500 permanent employment as the town receives its first supermarket in decades.

The Morrisons superstore, which is the area’s first supermarket in four decades, as well as the Morrisons petrol station, KFC, and Taco Bell, are now open, with a new Home Bargains set to open in the coming months.

Knowsley Council’s plans for revitalizing the town includes a retail complex on Irlam Drive.

The £710 million ‘transport revolution’ includes new stations and buses.

The town centre was purchased by the council for £43.8 million in 2019 in an attempt to jumpstart its renovation after a number of private projects fell through.

In addition to the physical upgrades, the council made it a priority to assist local residents in obtaining the new jobs.

People living within 10 miles of Kirby have secured 99 percent of the 266 Morrisons jobs.

Only two of the 56 positions at Taco Bell went to Kirby locals, while 32 of the 50 jobs at KFC went to Knowsley people.

Tony Brennan, a member of the Regeneration and Economic Development Cabinet, said: “This is excellent news for the residents of the area.

“Not only does Kirby have a better selection of shops and services, but the employment in those establishments are mostly filled by Kirby residents.

“Home Bargains will begin their recruitment drive soon, and we’ve received inquiries from a variety of other firms interested in establishing or expanding their presence in Kirkby.

“We anticipate that the new firms will offer even more job possibilities for local residents.

“I’m quite proud of what we’ve accomplished in such a short period of time.

“We inked the agreement to buy Kirkby Town Centre less than two years ago.

Some claimed they’d believe it when they saw it, but look where we are now: a retail development completed despite a pandemic, more choices for residents and visitors, more people visiting the town centre, more footfall for our existing companies, and new jobs for locals.

“Seeing is truly believing. And this is only the beginning of our big plans for Kirkby.

“Now we’re concentrating on delivering a multi-screen cinema.”

