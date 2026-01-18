Kirinyaga Mother Seeks Answers as Missing Daughter’s Distress Call Goes Unanswered

Joyce Wambui’s life has been turned upside down since her daughter, Ann Nyakio, a Form Three student from Kagio in Kirinyaga County, disappeared just before Christmas. The 17-year-old was last seen on December 21, and since then, her mother has been living a nightmare, waiting for news of her daughter’s whereabouts. Despite a distress signal from Nyakio, the police investigation has made little progress, and the family is desperate for answers.

The Disappearance and the Disturbing Call

Nyakio’s disappearance remains a mystery. She was last seen at home on a Sunday, but the following day, her mother received a cryptic “Please Call Me” message. When Wambui called the number, a stranger answered, claiming to be in Nyeri and unfamiliar with Nyakio. Since then, the phone line has gone silent, deepening the family’s anxiety.

“I had everything ready for her return to school,” Wambui recalls, visibly distraught. “Her uniform and books are still packed in the box, waiting for her.” The mother describes how her daughter had been eager to begin the new school year, unaware that the joy of the season would turn into this painful uncertainty. “Who would take her from me?” she asks, her voice trembling.

Accusations of Police Inaction

The family has expressed frustration with the police’s handling of the case, accusing local authorities of dragging their feet. Despite filing a report and urging officials to track the phone signal—a standard investigative procedure—nothing has been done. The family has been left with little to cling to other than their hope for a breakthrough.

“They keep telling us to wait. But what are we waiting for? A body?” said an angry uncle, speaking on behalf of the family. As the days pass with no new developments, the emotional toll is mounting on Wambui and the rest of the family, who remain terrified for the young girl’s safety.

Nyakio’s case has raised concerns about the rising number of disappearances among teenagers, particularly during school holidays. Activists in the region warn that trafficking rings targeting vulnerable girls are becoming more prevalent in Central Kenya. These criminals often lure their victims with promises of work or romantic relationships, only for the girls to disappear without a trace.

Community Calls for Help

With no answers in sight, the Wambui family has issued an appeal to the public for any information that might lead to Nyakio’s whereabouts. The young girl was last seen wearing a red dress, and her family is holding onto the hope that she will be found safe and returned home.

“We just want her back,” Wambui pleads. “Alive.” The community is rallying around the family, but for now, the pain of uncertainty weighs heavily on them. Nyakio’s story has become a reminder of the vulnerability of young girls, and the family remains hopeful that someone will come forward with the information they need to bring their daughter home.