Kinzinger chastises Democrats for wanting their Republican allies to tell the truth but then targeting him in redistricting.

Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, revealed his decision not to run for re-election on ABC News’ This Week Sunday morning. He claimed one of the reasons he decided to retire is that he hasn’t seen other Republicans “step away from lying” in the wake of baseless charges of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his GOP allies in the 2020 election.

“Republicans are likely to win a majority of seats. I’m going to battle some of these issues even harder “Kinzinger remarked. “Over the last ten months, it’s been evident that nobody, and I haven’t seen any momentum in the party shift away from lies and toward truth.” He also chastised Democrats for placing him in a district that already had a Republican incumbent. His district is now mostly made up of Chicago suburbs, but Democrats in Illinois, who control redistricting, are carving out more liberal districts to help their own vulnerable incumbents.

Kinzinger was drawn into the same district as fellow GOP Congressman Darin LaHood under the new plan, which has cleared both chambers of the state legislature but has yet to be signed by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Illinois lost one congressional seat because its population expanded at a slower rate than the rest of the country. The current delegation for the states consists of 13 Democrats and five Republicans. If approved into law, the revised map would send 14 Democrats and three Republicans to Congress.

In a Republican primary, Kinzinger—an outspoken Trump critic who remains popular among many Republicans—might have faced an uphill battle against conservatives, though the new district would be safe Republican in the general election.

He said he knew that both parties are using redistricting “everywhere” to tighten their grip on Congress ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. However, he questioned why Democrats chose him for a more tough seat, accusing them of “targeting” him.

“It makes you question when Democrats claim they want Republican partners to share the truth and then deliberately target me,” he remarked.

Kinzinger lambasted the state’s redistricting process as “everything but transparent” in a statement earlier this month.

Kinzinger was one of ten Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Trump.