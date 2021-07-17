Kinsley’s, a much-loved Crosby restaurant, will be forced to close temporarily owing to Covid.

A famous Crosby restaurant has announced that it will close for the time being.

Kinsley’s on Manor Road has voluntarily closed as employees self-isolate and undergo testing following a positive Covid test at the location.

The restaurant announced on Instagram that one of its employees had tested positive for the virus, requiring the remainder of the staff to self-isolate.

The team says it’s “sorry” to have to break the news, but the closure is necessary to “keep everyone safe.”

“We are sad to report that we have made the decision to temporarily close,” the message added.

“We’ve been told of a case of Covid-19 inside our staff, therefore we’ll be closed while we conduct testing and self-isolation to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Thank you so much for your love and support.”

Fans of the eatery have been quick to express their gratitude and support for the employees.

“Wishing you all well and a swift recovery,” one individual wrote beneath the image.

“Take care and see you soon x,” McCormacks Crosby, another local company, said.

“Good luck and see you soon,” added a third, while a fourth wrote, “Oh that’s a pain, sorry to hear that.”

“Hope you all stay safe and healthy team kinsleys x everyone is falling like flies atm,” Caz’s Kitchen, a popular Crosby eatery, added.

“Hope you’re all doing well, sending tons of love and hugs x,” added a fifth.

Kinsley’s has not stated when it plans to reopen.