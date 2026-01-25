King Charles Reflects on 50 Years of The Trust’s Impact

King Charles has expressed his pride in The King’s Trust, celebrating the charity’s 50th anniversary and its remarkable contribution to improving the lives of disadvantaged young people across the UK. Founded in 1976 under its original name, The Prince’s Trust, the organisation has supported more than 1.3 million young people, helping them navigate challenging circumstances, pursue education, and secure employment or launch businesses.

Transforming Lives Over Five Decades

The anniversary marks a significant milestone for the charity, which has become one of the UK’s most influential youth organisations. In a video message, the King reflected on the trust’s legacy, noting how its work has empowered countless young people through self-development and boosted self-confidence. “Supporting young people through personal development can make a real difference and transform lives,” he said, adding that the trust’s efforts continue to grow and evolve.

Charles also highlighted the profound impact the organisation has had on young entrepreneurs, with over 92,000 individuals in the UK alone receiving support to start their own businesses. “I firmly believe in the guiding principle on which my trust was founded – that young people can make an enormous contribution to society when they are given the confidence and skills to realise their potential,” he stated.

Origins of the Trust and Ongoing Success

Established with £7,400 of the King’s Navy severance pay, The Prince’s Trust was created at a time when the UK was grappling with high unemployment, inflation, and widespread social unrest. Charles envisioned an organisation that would help young people break free from disadvantage by equipping them with the tools to succeed. Today, the charity’s work has contributed an estimated £11.4 billion to society, underlining the long-term societal benefits of its initiatives.

The trust has attracted high-profile ambassadors over the years, including former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate and popular TV presenters Ant and Dec. British actor Idris Elba has also credited the trust for providing him with life-changing opportunities. Looking ahead, the King reaffirmed the trust’s commitment to supporting future generations, noting that while the challenges young people face may evolve, their resilience remains constant. “My trust will continue to stand beside them, building confidence and skills for the ever-changing world of work,” he concluded.

The anniversary report, “50 Years Of Working For Young People,” will be released next week, revealing new insights into the concerns and aspirations of young people today, as well as their attitudes toward their careers and futures.