King Charles Attends Service with Incoming Archbishop of Canterbury

King Charles has been seen attending a church service at St Peter’s Church on his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, alongside Dame Sarah Mullally, the incoming Archbishop of Canterbury. This marks a significant moment in the days leading up to her formal confirmation in the role.

Service and Walk with Dame Sarah Mullally

The King, dressed in a brown overcoat, suit, and tie, walked alongside Dame Sarah after she led the service at the church in Wolferton. The Queen, Camilla, joined them, bundled up against the cold in a dark brown coat, a camel-colored, fur-lined hat, and carrying a green handbag. She was seen wearing a patterned scarf as they made their way together after the service.

Also present was the Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The service at St Peter’s Church was a warm-up to the formal confirmation of Dame Sarah, who is set to be legally confirmed at St Paul’s Cathedral in London this Wednesday.

Dame Sarah, who has served as the Bishop of London for nearly a decade and is a former NHS nurse, made history in October when she was announced as the first woman to take on the prestigious role of Archbishop of Canterbury. She will be officially enthroned in a ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral in March.

Focus on Safeguarding and the Church’s Future

Upon her appointment, Dame Sarah committed to addressing safeguarding concerns within the Church of England, stressing the need to confront the “dynamics of power” that have caused challenges within the institution. King Charles himself congratulated Dame Sarah on her appointment, highlighting the importance of her role not just within the UK, but across the global Anglican Communion.