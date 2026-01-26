Kindiki Demands Arrests After Church Attack in Nyeri

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called for the immediate arrest of those responsible for the recent violence at Witima ACK Church in Nyeri, condemning the attack as a “criminal act” that violated the sanctity of the church. The church was the scene of a shocking incident where teargas was deployed against worshippers, forcing former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to flee. Kindiki’s response marks his first major public address regarding the crisis.

Kindiki Responds to Church Attack

Speaking out against the violent disruption of a church service, Kindiki issued a stern directive on Sunday evening, ordering an immediate investigation into the individuals who planned and executed the teargas assault. In his remarks, Kindiki framed the incident not only as an attack on a religious institution but also as an assault on constitutional rights, specifically the freedom of worship.

“Violence has no political color,” Kindiki stated during a speech in Kericho, seeking to distance the government from the attack. His condemnation came as a response to the rising tensions within his own political circle, where some are pointing fingers at political opponents who may have orchestrated the chaos. Kindiki emphasized that whether the violence was instigated by political foes or mismanaged security forces, it was unacceptable. “You cannot claim to fight for the people while teargassing their mothers in prayer,” he declared, urging the Inspector General of Police to take immediate action.

The violence at Witima ACK Church has sparked deep divides, with some locals rallying around claims of a “Deep State” agenda targeting Gachagua. Despite Kindiki’s calls for a swift investigation, the political fallout in Nyeri suggests a difficult balancing act as he navigates between showing support for the victims while avoiding confrontation with other key government officials overseeing the security forces.

Pressure on Kindiki’s Leadership

As the first major security crisis of his tenure as Deputy President, Kindiki faces mounting pressure to demonstrate that he can handle internal unrest. Analysts argue that his ability to ensure accountability, particularly if police officers are found responsible, will determine the strength of his leadership. Political analyst Herman Manyora warned that if no arrests are made by Monday, Kindiki’s words will be seen as hollow, signaling weakness within his administration.

This tense situation in Nyeri comes at a time when Kindiki is working to solidify his influence over the Mount Kenya region, a crucial political base inherited from his predecessor. With tensions running high, the government’s next steps in handling the aftermath of the church attack will have long-lasting implications for Kindiki’s authority and future political capital.