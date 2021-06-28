Kinder Egg paedo, a rogue prison warden, and a threat to women are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

These are the faces of 14 persons arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

Two deadly drivers had to be sentenced: one was a fast scrambler rider who mowed down a young woman, and the other was a stoned yob in a stolen car who crashed into two cyclists, both of whom were parents.

A lover stabbed his partner in bed while she believed he was giving her a cuddle, and a violent ex-partner stalked his victim and threatened to attack her child were both heard in court.

A group assaulted a paedophile who stole wedding and funeral deposits.

After having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate behind bars and also befriending his sibling in the same cell, a judge had to sentence a prison official who had a baby with him.

Monstrous rapists, serial sex offenders, and twisted paedophiles were dealt with by the judges.

Meanwhile, drug traffickers who sold misery on our streets were sentenced, only for the long arm of the law to catch up with them.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Ainsworth, Philip

When Philip Ainsworth stabbed a young mother in the stomach, she thought he was caressing her in bed.

Sarah Weir felt like she’d been punched in the face and then discovered her nightgown was soaked.

She noticed blood on her hands and a knife handle protruding from her abdomen as she looked down.

On February 21, she ran to a neighbor’s house, crying, “I’m going to die,” because she was afraid of bleeding out and leaving her children without a mother.

Ainsworth, 39, of Sparrow Close, Widnes, admitted wounding. He has a history of domestic violence against an ex-partner.

The court heard he has a history of mental and behaviour disorders due to alcohol dependency and had been drinking vodka that night.

He was jailed for two years and four months.

Daniel King

Stoned scrambler yob Daniel King was speeding at 60mph on a stolen bike moments before he killed a “much-loved” woman.

The 28-year-old mowed down “beautiful” Rebecca Cooke, 26, who was taking a daily afternoon walk in Huyton when working from home, after he swerved onto a pavement to. Summary ends.