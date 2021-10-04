Kinder Bueno’s £5 advent calendar is both a “desire” and a “need” for Asda buyers.

Kinder Bueno’s new advent calendar was discovered in Asda stores, much to the excitement of shoppers.

Christmas merchandise is swiftly filling supermarket shelves and other retail outlets across the country, and businesses are eager to entice buyers with new and imaginative advent calendars.

There are calendars for various preferences, including beauty, beer, homeware, and more, but for some, a traditional chocolate creation is always the top option.

New Foods UK, a food account with a large social media following, often informs its followers on all the latest snack and treat launches, with a recent post generating a sensation.

New Foods UK posted a photo of Kinder Bueno’s advent calendar with its 253k Instagram followers, which includes eight little Kinder Bueno chocolates and a full-size bar for Christmas Eve.

It costs £5 and can be found in Asda supermarkets.

The culinary account captioned an image of the “dream” advent calendar, “Kinder Bueno Advent Calendar is finally here!” This calendar includes an assortment of Bueno Minis (white, milk, and dark) as well as a Kinder Bueno Bar for Christmas Eve! We paid £5 for this at Asda.”

The calendar was a smash on the popular social networking platform, with over 5,400 likes in the first hour after it was released.

Shoppers shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Need!” exclaimed Josie.

“My kind of advent calendar,” Sarah said, tagging a friend.

“I want this,” Allie declared.

“Neeeeeed,” said another shopper.

“Oh my my, I want it right now,” Rosanna replied.

“PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE,” Paige said, tagging a friend.

“Just so you know what I require leading up to Christmas,” Ross tagged a buddy.

Lauren remarked on a friend’s post, “Your fantasy advent calendar.”

Others just tagged their pals on social media to direct them to the post.