Kimberly Klacik claims that sharing the remaining funds from her $8 million campaign with fellow Republicans is “socialism.”

Kimberly Klacik, a failed Republican candidate, has refused to share the leftover monies from her $8 million campaign fund with other GOP candidates, calling such requests “socialist.”

Klacik, 39, claimed she would not share any of the money she raised with other Republican candidates who “didn’t work as hard” in a video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

“Those of you who are unhappy that I made $8 million in my campaign, well, I worked incredibly hard and that’s how we made that money,” Klacik stated in the 28-second film, speaking from inside a car.

“Other applicants did not earn as much money since they did not work as hard. But I know you want me to spread the wealth from my campaign to other candidates who have a better chance of winning their district.”

“Well, guess what? That’s called socialism,” she said. You are not a Republican, I have more news for you. Keep your name out of my mentions.”

As of Monday morning, the video has been seen over 178,900 times.

Hundreds of people responded to Klacik’s statement in the comments section of the video, with many agreeing with the former Republican candidate.

Many others, however, were offended by Klacik’s remarks, with fellow Republican candidate Beatrice Cardenas launching an attack on the businesswoman.

“This candidate-turned-celebrity culture is truly taking a twisted turn,” the former Congressional candidate for California’s 27th district stated in a reply-tweet. If you didn’t win, keep your heads down and keep working. Real candidates, not reality stars, are what the people want.”

While Klacik won the Republican primary in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District by a large margin, she was defeated by Democratic incumbent Kweisi Mfume, who received 71.6 percent of the vote. Klacik came in second place with 92,825 votes (28.0%).

