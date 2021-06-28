Kimberley Walsh gives birth to her third child and shares a ‘American’ name.

Kimberley Walsh and her husband Justin Scott have welcomed their third child into the world.

On May 28th, the Girls Aloud singer gave birth to her newborn boy Nate Jackson Scott at St Mary’s Hospital in West London’s Lindo Wing.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Kimberley stated their “family now feels complete” because he weighed 7lb 4oz.

Bobby, six, and Cole, four, are Kimberley’s and Justin’s other sons.

“I’ve always liked the name,” Kimberley remarked when asked where the name Nate originated from. Nate was in Boyz II Men, and I’ve known a couple people in the industry with that name, and it’s very American-sounding, just like Cole, so I thought they’d be a good match.

“I’ve also lately watched a few American series featuring characters named Nate, such as How To Get Away With Murder, and the name felt perfect.”

“We agreed not to name him until we returned home, but when we did, the lads insisted it was his name! His middle name, like theirs, is J, as in Bobby Jay and Cole Jacob.”

A month after a “perfect labor,” baby Nate can be seen with a full head of dark hair in a beautiful family photo shoot.

In an interview with OK! magazine “In a way, it was the perfect labor,” Kimberley remarked. Justin made a birth video of me watching him come out, and it’s incredible.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I wouldn’t say Justin appreciated it, but he didn’t have any problems with it! There used to be a lot of drama, but this time I was able to push him out in three pushes because I put all of my effort into it.”