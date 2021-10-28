Kim Wyman: Who Is She? Biden’s administration has appointed a Republican official to lead election security.

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that Republican official Kim Wyman will lead the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to secure elections from domestic and foreign meddling, as part of the president’s vow to offer bipartisanship.

Wyman has served as Washington’s secretary of state for the past eight years and was just re-elected to a third term, making her the first Republican to be elected statewide in both Washington and the entire West Coast.

“As I begin my new role, I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of our elections and working together with local and state election officials across the country to strengthen this essential pillar of our democracy,” Wyman said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Kim’s deep understanding of state and county government will strengthen our partnerships with state and local officials, allowing us to expand our outreach to smaller election jurisdictions and private sector partners,” said Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

While Biden and Wyman are not affiliated with the same political party, they have the same opponent in former President Donald Trump.

Wyman has frequently debunked Trump’s phony election fraud claims, and in the weeks preceding up to the 2020 presidential election, she spoke out publicly and forcefully about the security of her state’s vote-by-mail system.

In September 2020, Wyman told the Associated Press, “If the president wants to rant and rave about how insecure vote by mail is or how our elections are going to be manipulated, then I’m going to talk about the security procedures that Washington state has in place.” “And I’m going to spend my time talking about the facts, not some type of political discussion and posturing.” She recently slammed an election results audit commissioned by Arizona Republicans as detrimental to American democracy. The hand count not only confirmed Biden’s victory, but also revealed that in Maricopa County, he had a larger margin than Trump.

Before being elected as Washington’s secretary of state in 2012, Wyman spent nearly a decade as the elections director for Thurston County, where she and her husband John still live. She’s the one. This is a condensed version of the information.