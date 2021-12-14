Kim Potter’s Taser Certifications and Training Have Been Revealed to the Jury.

On Tuesday, the trial of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright in April, resumed with the jury hearing about her training.

Potter claims she did not intend to shoot Wright on April 11 and that she mistook him for someone who had taken her Taser. During Brooklyn Center Police Commander Garett Flesland’s testimony on Tuesday, this assertion was thoroughly discussed. Potter was thoroughly schooled in how to use a Taser as well as the proper use of force in certain scenarios, he said the jury under oath.

She had also signed paperwork attesting to her training. The jury was seen these records and certificates as the defense argued that Potter was a capable officer. A month before she shot Wright, she signed one of these certifications.

“She’s a good cop,” says the narrator. She’s a nice lady. She’s a good friend of mine. On the testimony, Flesland told Potter’s attorney, Earl Gray, “I have no concerns going to calls with her.”

For the shooting death of Wright, Potter has been charged with manslaughter. Two days after the event, she resigned from the police force. Potter had stopped Wright because his license plate tags were expired and he had an outstanding warrant.

She had intimidated him with her Taser before drawing and shooting him with her firearm. Wright’s death occurred during the high-profile trial of Derek Chauvin, whose murder of George Floyd provoked worldwide racial riots.

The defense has called the shooting a heinous error, but claims that Potter was within her rights to use deadly force on Wright since he may have pulled another officer, Sgt. Mychal Johnson, with his car.

Gray pounded away at her right to use force during cross-examination. He described the circumstance as one in which Potter was attempting to apprehend a wanted person who was attempting to flee the police and may have put a fellow officer in danger of being hit by a car.

“Are you sure you don’t have to save that cop who’s laying on the seat?” Gray enquired.

“Yes,” answered Flesland.

Flesland also testified that on the day of Wright's shooting, he and the police chief went to Potter's house because "we had been told she had been harmed."