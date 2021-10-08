Kim Kardashian West quips that hosting Saturday Night Live will be “so easy.”

On the long-running US sketch show, the reality TV personality and wealthy cosmetics mogul will participate with pop singer Halsey.

In a promotional slot for the broadcast, Kardashian West, 40, and Halsey, 27, appeared alongside SNL cast member Cecily Strong.

Strong joked about the trio becoming a girl group in a piece to camera from the famed stage inside New York City’s Studio 8H.

Halsey deadpanned, “Absolutely not.”

“We already said no when you presented that backstage,” Kardashian West replied.

“OK, you could hear me, I wasn’t really sure because security had me in a headlock,” Strong said.

Strong asked Kardashian West whether she was scared about doing sketch comedy in another version of the promo.

“How come I don’t have to draw sketches?” The star inquired, only to be told that this was not the case.

Before she asked a last question, Kardashian West received the identical response to her inquiry about needing to memorize lines.

“Won’t everyone else look half as good as me?” She inquired, to which Strong replied, “No, certainly not.”

“This is so easy,” Kardashian West joked.

Earlier this week, SNL’s official Twitter account published a photo of Kardashian West at rehearsals, smiling from behind a mask during a read-through.

The mother of four is making her first appearance as a host on the show.

Last month, an ecstatic Kardashian West announced the news, saying, “OMFG no turning back now!!!!” “Lol, I’m presenting Saturday Night Live!” In recent years, she and her extended family have been the subject of SNL parodies, with comic Nasim Pedrad frequently portraying Kardashian West.