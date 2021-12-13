Kim Kardashian Takes Another Step Towards Becoming A Lawyer After Passing The ‘Baby Bar’ Exam.

Kim Kardashian, a reality television star and entrepreneur, has been studying law. She declared her passing of the “baby bar” exam, also known as the “First-Year Law Students’ Examination,” on Monday. Kardashian, 41, is pursuing a different path to becoming a lawyer in California by finishing a procedure called as “reading the law,” which entails interning with a practicing lawyer or judge.

Kardashian made the news in an Instagram post in which she described her journey to this point and her ambitions to become a lawyer.

“In California, if you study law the way I do, you have to take two bar tests; this was just the first one, but it had a higher pass rate.” Top lawyers advised me that this would be a near-impossible road and that it would be more difficult than going to law school, but it was my only alternative, and it feels so amazing to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” Kardashian added.

This exam must be passed by “law students completing their first year of law study in a juris doctor degree program at a State Bar-unaccredited registered law school, through the Law Office Study Program,” according to the California State Bar website.

It also said that “those without two years of college work who are attending a Committee of Bar Examiners- or an American Bar Association-accredited law school must take the First-Year Law Students’ Exam after completing their first year of law study.”

Kardashian stated in the article that it took her two years and three failed attempts at the baby bar to finally pass.

“Anyone who is unfamiliar with my legal education experience should realize that it was not easy or handed to me. In two years, I failed this exam three times, but each time I got back up and studied harder and tried again till I passed!!! (I had COVID on my third try with a 104 fever, but I’m not making excuses),” Kardashian explained.

I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

When I look in the mirror, I am quite proud of the lady who appears in the reflection today.

Anyone who isn’t familiar with my law school experience knows that it wasn’t easy or handed to me. pic.twitter.com/44UiguM4bJ