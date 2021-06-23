Kim Jong Un warns of a “tight” food situation and a possible extension of the Covid lockdown.

As he launched a major political summit to explore ways to restore a broken economy, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned of possible food shortages and cautioned his people to prepare for extended Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Kim also asked for discussions on how the North should deal with the “present international situation,” according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Wednesday, though it did not include any particular statements from Mr Kim about the US or South Korea.

North Korea has so far rebuffed pleas from friends to resume nuclear talks, which have been deadlocked for two years when Mr Kim’s ambitious summitry with former President Donald Trump collapsed. Those discussions fell apart due to disputes over swapping respite from severe US-led sanctions in exchange for North Korean denuclearization efforts.

Meanwhile, the North’s economy has deteriorated further as a result of frequent border closures that have stifled trade with China, while devastating typhoons and floods ravaged crops last summer.

While observers in North Korea have yet to see signs of mass famine or severe upheaval, some analysts believe the conditions are ripe for a perfect storm that would destabilize food and currency markets and cause widespread panic.

Last month, the Korea Development Institute, a South Korean government think tank, predicted that the North will suffer a million-ton food crisis this year.

Mr Kim asked officials to find measures to enhance agricultural production during the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, which began on Tuesday, saying the country’s food situation “is now growing severe.”

Mr. Kim also “set forth the tasks for the state to maintain (a) perfect anti-epidemic status,” according to KCNA, implying that North Korea will maintain its pandemic lockdown despite the economic strain.

Given North Korea’s poor health infrastructure and open border with China, its main ally and economic lifeline, experts reject the country’s assertion that it has never had a single case of Covid-19.

Mr Kim convened the party gathering to assess the country’s economic recovery efforts in the first half of the year.

