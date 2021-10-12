Kim Jong Un says North Korea does not have to fight South Korea and labels the US as “hostile.”

According to state media, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared Monday that he would not use his increasing military and nuclear arsenal against South Korea, instead calling on the US to demonstrate that it is not “hostile” to the North.

Kim made the remarks while visiting a missile and other weapons expo in Pyongyang, where he spoke about continuing to build up his powerful military, according to the Associated Press.

“The United States has often said that it is not hostile to our country, but there is no actionable evidence to support this claim. With its erroneous judgments and actions, the United States continues to exacerbate tensions in the region “According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim stated (KCNA).

According to the Associated Press, Kim labeled the United States as a “source” of imbalance in the Korean Peninsula and promised to establish a “invincible military power” for North Korea that potential adversaries would not want to face.

According to Seoul officials, the show, which was supposed to commemorate the ruling Workers’ Party’s 76th birthday on Sunday, was the first of its sort since Kim gained control in late 2011. Kim, dressed in a dark suit, was photographed strolling down a red carpet surrounded with large missiles mounted on trucks, passing by a multiple rocket launch system, and watching planes fly in formation in North Korea.

Experts said the expo featured a variety of newly produced weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that North Korea has recently test-launched or displayed at military parades.

According to Yang Wook, a military analyst at South Korea’s Hannam University, the weaponry in the photographs include what looks to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile that North Korea announced during a military parade last year but has yet to be tested. During the parade, the missile was installed on an 11-axel launch truck, and it is thought to be the North’s largest ICBM to date.

Another ICBM that North Korea tested in 2017 was on display, as well as ballistic missiles that can be fired from submarines or trains, solid-fueled, short-range missiles, and a developmental hypersonic missile that had its first test-flight last month, according to Lee Choon Geun, a missile expert at South Korea. This is a condensed version of the information.