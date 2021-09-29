Kim Jong Un Says He Wants to Restore Communication With South Korea Soon After Missile Tests

Following a number of recent missile launches, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has stated his willingness to restore relations with South Korea as soon as possible.

The remarks were made during the fifth session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly on Wednesday, and were broadcast by state-run news sources.

“Kim Jong Un expressed a desire to restore the inter-Korean communication liaison lines that had been cut off due to worsening relations from early October first as part of efforts to realize the expectation and desire of the entire nation, who wants the current tense inter-Korean relations to be rehabilitated as soon as possible and a lasting peace to be established on the Korean peninsula,” according to the statement.

Communication connections were interrupted 15 months ago, restored this past July, and then severed again last month as relations on the Korean Peninsula fluctuated.

He claimed he had no cause to provoke South Korean officials, but accused them of “ignoring and abandoning” efforts to restore inter-Korean relations, as well as of favoring the US and pushing an armaments buildup.

The comments came only one day after official North Korean media revealed an image of the new Hwasong-8 missile, which includes a “detached hypersonic glide warhead” for additional agility and was tested for the first time ever the day before.

It was the third launch this month, as North Korea restarted launches for the first time since protesting joint military exercises between the US and South Korea last month.

