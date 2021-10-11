Kim Jong Un instructs his party to address North Korea’s ‘Food, Clothing, and Housing’ problems.

During a speech marking the Workers’ Party’s 76th anniversary in Pyongyang on Sunday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more effort to combat the “exceptional hardships” of harsh food and living conditions, according to the Associated Press.

According to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency, Kim confirmed intentions to launch a five-year plan to “recover the national economy and solve the people’s food, clothing, and housing concerns” (KCNA).

According to the news agency, Kim called the current state of the Korea as “grim,” and conceded that previous economic programs had failed.

According to the KCNA, Kim stated that his party is committed to achieving the economic goals outlined in the recently released development plans for the next five years and recovering from the current “exceptional hardships.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

However, when reporting on Kim’s remarks, official media made no particular references to Washington or Seoul.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stuck for more than two years due to disputes on how to exchange the lifting of severe US-led sanctions on North Korea in exchange for the North’s disarmament efforts.

In recent weeks, the country has increased its missile testing while offering conditional peace proposals to Seoul, resuming a pattern of pressing South Korea to gain what it wants from the US.

Analysts believe Kim is about to face his most difficult test in nearly a decade in power. After failing to secure much-needed sanctions relief during his meetings with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, the coronavirus pandemic forced North Korea to close its borders, causing further economic shock after decades of mismanagement and sanctions over Kim’s nuclear weapons program.

Last Monday, the World Health Organization said that part of its COVID-19 medical supplies had arrived at a North Korean port, indicating that the North is loosening one of the world’s harshest pandemic border barriers in order to receive outside assistance.

Kim has so far refused President Joe Biden’s administration’s overtures to reopen talks without preconditions, claiming that Washington must first end its “hostile policy,” which the North refers to sanctions and joint military drills between the US and South Korea.

However, in recent weeks, the North has reestablished communication connections with the South and stated that it may take longer. This is a condensed version of the information.