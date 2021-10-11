Kim Jong-un has urged officials to address the country’s “dark circumstances” and improve people’s lives.

According to North Korea’s state media, the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has ordered officials to overcome the country’s “dark circumstance” and make greater efforts to improve his people’s food and living conditions.

However, the Associated Press says that no particular remarks toward Washington or Seoul were made during Kim’s speech on the 76th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party’s founding.

Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stuck for more than two years due to disputes over swapping the lifting of severe US-led sanctions in exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization efforts.

In recent weeks, the country has increased its missile testing while offering conditional peace proposals to Seoul, resuming a pattern of putting pressure on South Korea to get what it wants from the US.

Mr Kim said his party was resolved to fulfill the economic goals set during the party’s congress in January, when he confessed his previous economic plans were failing and published new development plans for the next five years, according to Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency.

Mr Kim confirmed the party’s intention to carry out the five-year plan to increase “the national economy and solve people’s food, clothing, and housing concerns,” according to the agency.

According to the KCNA, Mr Kim analyzed the North’s “exceptional hardships” and called for the party’s unwavering unity in growing the state economy in the face of the “dark circumstances.”

Analysts believe Mr. Kim is facing the most difficult period of his nearly decade in office.

After failing to secure much-needed sanctions relief in meetings with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, the coronavirus outbreak forced North Korea to close its borders, causing more economic shock after decades of mismanagement and penalties over Mr. Kim’s nuclear weapons program.

Last Monday, the World Health Organization announced that some of its Covid-19 medical supplies had arrived at a North Korean port, indicating that the North is loosening one of the world’s harshest pandemic border restrictions in order to receive foreign assistance.