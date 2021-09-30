Kim Jong Un dismisses the US offer for talks as an attempt to hide the country’s “hostile acts.”

North Korea’s King Jong Un has rejected US efforts to restart negotiations, stating that the US quest for diplomacy is a ruse to hide its “hostile conduct.”

The Biden administration is “touting ‘diplomatic engagement’ and ‘conversation without preconditions,’ but it is nothing more than a petty tactic for fooling the world community and concealing its hostile deeds,” according to Kim.

He goes on to say that the US military threats to North Korea are “completely unchanged,” and accuses the US of using “cunning tactics and techniques” to maintain its “hostile policy” toward the country.

Officials from the United States have stated that they are willing to meet with North Korea “anywhere and at any time.” US sanctions aimed at North Korean denuclearization, on the other hand, have stymied dialogue for nearly three years.

China, North Korea’s last major ally, said on Thursday that it hopes the re-establishment of hotlines will help the two Koreas restore relations. However, it encouraged the US to ease some of the sanctions imposed on the North’s civilian economy.

“Rather than repeating meaningless slogans, the US should demonstrate its seriousness by offering an appealing plan,” said Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry. “It should use the rollback provisions of the Security Council’s [North Korea]-related resolutions as quickly as feasible, and amend relevant sanctions as necessary.”

Last week, President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly that his government would pursue denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula through “serious and sustained diplomacy.”

On Thursday, the United Nations Security Council will have an emergency closed meeting at the request of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France to discuss North Korea’s latest nuclear tests.

In the coming days, Kim has stated his willingness to reopen frozen communication lines with South Korea.

North Korea’s approach to Seoul comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in suggested a symbolic peace declaration at his United Nations speech last week, hoping to make progress in his appeasement policy toward North Korea before stepping down in May.

"Kim Jong Un will almost certainly continue to utilize South Korea to sway the Biden administration in his favor," Kwak Gil Sup, the director of One Korea Center, a North Korea-focused website, wrote on Facebook. "He'll make more overt attempts to drive a wedge between South Korea and the United States. Making such a strategy requires a great deal of skill."