Killing Eve, according to Jodie Comer, should be cancelled after the fourth season.

Killing Eve should conclude on a “positive note” after the next season, according to Jodie Comer, rather than continue until it is “kicked out the door.”

The fourth and final series of the BBC spy drama, starring Comer as Russian assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh as now-former MI5 operative Eve Polastri, is nearing completion.

The Liverpool-born actress, 28, acknowledged to Harper’s Bazaar that she tries to avoid thinking about the show’s conclusion.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, honestly,” Comer said after receiving the editor’s choice award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night. It’s a little depressing, don’t you think? This character has been with me for a very long time.

“Rather than continuing on and on and being booted out the door, I’d rather we ended on a decent note and retained our integrity.”

Villanelle, according to Comer, has “so many layers.”

“She’s complex, and you can’t really pin her down,” she continued. She has fostered in me a sense of fearlessness. I had to let go of my own self-consciousness in order to play her.

“Villanelle’s approach is brash and a little off-kilter. I admire how she dresses for herself.

“I’m content when I’m at ease; I’d like to dabble in fashion, but ultimately, I want to feel like myself.” Villanelle would most likely despise me.” The actress expressed interest in working on a science-fiction movie alongside Julia Ducournau, a French film director and screenwriter who won the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“I’d love to do some very grounded sci-fi, and Julia Ducournau is someone I’d love to work with,” she remarked. “What I admire about her is that she has a distinct voice, and her films are always surprising.” Harper’s Bazaar UK’s December edition will be available on November 5.