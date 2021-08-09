Killer’s drug gang, paedophile ex-vicar, and EncroChat cocaine leader are all imprisoned in Liverpool.

These are the faces of 20 criminals who were sentenced to prison this week for crimes committed in Merseyside.

A judge sentenced 15 members of the Southport gang who controlled the cocaine trafficking to two years in prison.

For flooding the area with drugs, notorious killer James Gelling and his brother Jordan were among those sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

After witnessing children as young as five being raped, a paedophile ex-vicar who was once caught with a shoebox full of children’s garments was ordered back to prison for the third time.

Before downloading more than 800 indecent photographs, Paul Battersby combed the internet for disturbing content.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

In August and October of last year, Damon Thompson texted two women frightening and distressing messages.

A court heard that the 25-year-old was also a cocaine dealer at the time.

Thompson, of Latchford’s Steers Close, admitted to sending electronic messages with the goal to cause distress or anxiety, as well as possessing cocaine with the intent to provide it.

He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison, as well as a ten-year prohibition on contacting the ladies.

In texts, an EncroChat cocaine supervisor joked about the hack that would later land him in prison.

Bradley Luxton joked with a fellow drug dealer that they’d need a lot more Skys if they wanted to use something other than EncroChat.

The 34-year-old retained his two EncroChat phones until authorities raided his home in March of the following year, exposing his multi-kilo cocaine business.

Luxton traded in a variety of class A drugs and said he’stayed in the game’ after £380,000 in drugs were stolen and he had to settle a debt to a man named ‘TopsKing.’

He admitted to conspiring to distribute 31 kilograms of cocaine, 200 MDMA tablets, 14 grams of ketamine, 51 kilograms of cannabis, and four kilograms of heroin.

Luxton, of Upton's Birch Avenue, was sentenced to 16 years in prison.