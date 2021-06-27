Killer drivers are now sentenced to ‘joke’ terms, but that may be about to change.

If long-awaited new legislation is finally enacted, killer drivers could face life terms in the near future.

The penalties for the most egregious cases of unsafe driving have long enraged Merseyside residents.

Three recent examples enraged ECHO readers, with many taking to social media to call the length of the prison sentences a “joke.”

Commenters voiced their dismay at how the lives of the victims’ families were eternally devastated, yet the perpetrators would just serve a few years in prison.

After killing Phillip Caine at 100 mph on Queens Drive in Walton, speeding cocaine dealer Jack Pearson was sentenced to just six years in prison.

Daniel King, a scrambler yob, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison for mowing down Rebecca Cooke at 60 mph in Huyton.

Then, in Speke, Colin Smith was sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing two cyclists, Clare Killey and Anthony Cope, while stoned and travelling at 72 miles per hour in a stolen automobile.

Why didn’t the judges hand down the maximum punishment?

Although many ECHO readers have chastised the judges who handed down these sentences, the maximum penalty for causing death by careless driving is only 14 years in jail.

The maximum sentence of 14 years is rarely applied since it must be reserved for the most catastrophic cases – such as horrific wrecks involving many deaths that may have occurred during a police chase or included a driver who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In March 2018, Jaynesh Chudasama, a drunk motorist who confessed mounting a pavement and killing three teenage boys at a London bus stop, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Judges must also follow the Sentence Council’s sentencing guidelines, which are intended to encourage consistency in sentencing. Sentences that go too far from these criteria are likely to be appealed, and the sentence may be lowered subsequently.

Levels of seriousness

When determining the sentence for this type of offence, a judge first has to assess the level of seriousness, which can be Level 1, 2 or 3.

Level 1 is for driving that involves deliberately deciding to ignore the rules of the road and disregarding the. Summary ends.