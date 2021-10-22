Killer Clown has the ability to win the Old Roan Chase at Aintree.

As racing returns to Aintree Racecourse on Sunday afternoon, the Jewson Monet’s Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase (GBB Race) (3pm) may be able to terrify a few better-fancied adversaries.

Emma Lavelle’s seven-year-old might just come out on top in the Grade Two feature at the Randox Grand National’s home track.

In the betting, last year’s winner, Dan Skelton’s, Paul Nicholls’ and Olly Murphy’s horses are all ahead of Killer Clown. And they all have a good probability of succeeding.

However, it may be worthwhile to take them on, as the Getaway gelding’s modest weight of 10st4lb and recent wind operation may help him win.

Last December, he won a Limited Handicap at Kempton, but he couldn’t build on that when finishing second at Newbury and third at Sandown.

Killer Clown, on the other hand, demonstrated enough in those two runs to make me hope there is more to come. And, in only his sixth appearance over fences, he may be able to overcome the more experienced Allmankind and Nuts Well, who are expected to be in the firing line.

For the second year in a row, the Katy Price-trained horse likes the Aintree challenge over the Mildmay fences and has a chance to win the Jewson Tool Hire Veterans’ Handicap Chase (Leg 8 Of The Veterans’ Chase Series) (2.25pm).

Although the 11-year-old unseated jockey, former Wirral schoolboy Ben Poste, at the Grand National’s 11th gate in April, he is more at ease over these less difficult hurdles at Aintree. He can go in again from just 3lb higher than last year’s triumph.

Then assign a rating to the dangers

The David Pipe, who won at Aintree on this day last year, can win the Jewson Click and Collect Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (Challenger Stayers’ Hdl Qualifier) for the second year in a row (1.50pm).

Despite approaching the veteran stage, the 12-year-old still has a strong strike rate and won a quality race at Haydock Park in May, the Long Distance Handicap Hurdle.

He has a 5lb handicap this time, but he can still score.

Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox, the Grand National-winning trainer and rider duo. “The summary has come to an end.”