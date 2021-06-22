Kids fled from a ‘terrifying sea creature’ that had washed up on the shore.

A family walking down the beach in New Brighton came across the bones of a “terrifying marine creature.”

On Saturday, June 19, Kieron Provost and his family were out walking in New Brighton when they came across the monster.

The family discovered the object near the lighthouse, and Kieron explained that it had washed up on the shore and began emitting a strong odor.

The creature’s lower half is missing in photos shared with the ECHO, and it appears to have dried out on the sand.

“We spotted it close to the lighthouse,” Kieron, 46, from Netherley, told the ECHO. The unfortunate animal appeared to have been struck by a propeller. Because it smelled so awful, the kids bolted.

“I hadn’t seen anything like it before so I googled it and I assume it was a little dolphin harbour porpoise,” said the 46-year-old, who was out walking with his fiancée Amy and daughters Laci, Mollie, and Amelia.

“It was roughly 3 feet tall with a missing back end.”

“Unfortunately, the poor thing was just lying there on the beach,” observed another bystander. With its teeth visible up close, it appeared pretty frightening. I believe it was a porpoise, but it was quite frightening.

“The lower part of it was missing, so it was very horrible up close. It didn’t appear to be very good.”

Harbour porpoises are prevalent in the UK, accounting for half of all porpoise sightings.

It’s one of seven porpoise species and one of the tiniest marine animals.