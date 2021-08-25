Kidnapping and rape charges have been filed against an Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate.

After the woman reported him to police for attacking her on two different occasions, Paul Tay, the 58-year-old governor candidate, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping. According to CBS station KOTV-DT, he was additionally charged with assault with a deadly weapon by the Tulsa Police Department.

Tay campaigned for mayor of Tulsa in 2020, but was unsuccessful, according to reports.

The woman responded to a Craigslist ad for a job on Tay’s campaign team on Sunday, according to police. Tay picked up the woman later that day because she didn’t have a car. Tay drove to Tulsa instead of driving the woman to Oklahoma City, where the campaign team was based, according to authorities.

“She was perplexed and put off when Paul Tay picked her up and began driving her to Tulsa. Lieutenant Darin Ehrenrich of the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit was quoted by KOTV-DT as saying, “She tried to get out of the automobile and indicates that when she tied to get out, Paul Tay took a metal pipe and whacked her in the pelvis area.”

The victim told police that Tay then sexually attacked her, according to court documents. Tay’s car eventually ran out of gas, so he locked the woman inside while panhandling for gas money, according to a Facebook statement from police.

Tay then drove her to his house in Tulsa, where he attempted to have sex with her before raped her with a pipe, according to the lady.

“It’s terrifying,” says the narrator. I can’t image the ordeal the victim had to go through. “For starters, she was violently beaten while attempting to exit a car, and she has stated that this is an utterly horrible crime,” Ehrenrich said.

According to a KFOR story, the woman persuaded Tay to drive her to a Walmart on Monday so she could get her some hygiene items. She told a store employee she was being detained against her will while inside, according to the report. Tay was detained at a business parking lot near 31st and Harvard after the employee called the cops.

Police said that the victim’s clothes were found inside Tay’s house.

Tay had announced in June that he will be running for the 2022 Oklahoma gubernatorial election. . Brief News from Washington Newsday.