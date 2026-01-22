Khartoum Struggles to Rebuild Amid Ongoing Crisis

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, faces an uphill battle as it begins its painful recovery from the aftermath of a devastating civil war. With infrastructure in ruins and basic services such as electricity and water still absent, the government of Prime Minister Kamil Idris is confronted with the immense challenge of rebuilding a city once bustling with life.

A City in Ruins

After nearly three years of conflict, the Sudanese government has returned to Khartoum, symbolizing a step toward normalcy. However, the reality for its residents is far from hopeful. The capital, once a thriving metropolis where the Blue and White Niles converged, is now a shadow of its former self. The city has been scarred by artillery fire, looted by militias, and left largely uninhabitable.

For Khartoum’s returnees, the government’s move back to the capital has not translated into meaningful improvements. “It’s like we’re living in the Stone Age,” said Bal Ahmed, one of the displaced residents who has returned. His makeshift refrigerator is a clay pot, and the area where he once lived is devoid of basic utilities—power lines are down, and water taps remain dry.

Even government buildings are in disrepair. The Finance Ministry’s courtyard is overgrown with weeds, and unexploded ordnance (UXO) litters the streets, presenting a constant danger. Signs warning of red zones mark areas where even a wrong step could prove deadly.

The Path to Reconstruction

The cost of rebuilding Khartoum is staggering. The United Nations estimates that over $350 million (roughly Ksh 45 billion) will be needed just to restore essential services. However, the full cost of reconstruction could run into the billions of dollars, a figure that underscores the monumental task ahead. The government has promised a gradual return to basic services, but as of now, progress is slow, and patience is wearing thin.

Despite the severe damage, life in some parts of the city continues. In defiance of the chaos, tea vendors like Halima Ishaq have resumed their businesses under the shade of trees. “Business is not good,” she admits, but her presence serves as a small yet powerful symbol of resilience.

Although the Sudanese army has regained control over the city center, the city remains precarious. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to operate on the outskirts, and fighting persists in areas like Kordofan, keeping the fragile peace in constant jeopardy. For the people of Khartoum, rebuilding their lives is not only a physical challenge but a political one, as they wait for the return of stability and the services that once sustained their daily lives.