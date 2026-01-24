Khan Urges Labour to Allow Burnham to Stand in By-Election

Senior Labour figures are calling for the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to allow Andy Burnham to contest the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election, after speculation that supporters of the Prime Minister may attempt to block his candidacy. The Greater Manchester mayor, who has until 5pm on Saturday to request permission, has not yet confirmed whether he intends to stand for Parliament again.

Sir Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, and Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell are among those pushing for Burnham’s candidacy to be approved. Khan, speaking at the Fabian Society conference, voiced his support, saying, “I’m a firm believer in the best team having all the talent playing for them.” He added that he would campaign for Burnham, should the Greater Manchester mayor choose to run.

Political Support for Burnham’s Candidacy

Powell also expressed her backing, stating that the decision of whether Burnham should be the candidate should rest with him and local members. While she did not explicitly call for Burnham to stand, she praised his popularity, calling him “incredibly popular.” Powell, a key figure in the party, also emphasized the importance of selecting “the very best candidate” for the by-election.

The Gorton and Denton seat has been a Labour stronghold, with the party holding it in 2024 with 51% of the vote. However, the political landscape has changed, and Labour’s polling position has weakened, particularly as the Green Party and Reform UK have gained traction in northern constituencies. Powell warned that the by-election could be one of the most consequential of the current Parliament, stressing the need to prevent these smaller parties from making inroads into Labour’s traditional territory.

Burnham’s possible return to Westminster comes after Andrew Gwynne’s resignation from the seat on health grounds, opening the door for the by-election. Speculation about Burnham’s ambitions for a return to Parliament has been growing since Gwynne’s announcement on Thursday. Although the mayor of Greater Manchester has remained tight-lipped about his intentions, insiders believe he harbors leadership ambitions within the party.

The NEC’s decision to block or approve Burnham’s candidacy remains a key point of contention. Reports suggest that some of Prime Minister’s allies on the NEC might seek to prevent Burnham’s entry into the race, fearing it could destabilize the government or trigger another mayoral election for Greater Manchester. The deadline for Burnham to apply for candidacy is fast approaching, adding a sense of urgency to the situation.

While Burnham has yet to confirm his plans, the debate over his potential candidacy is expected to dominate the coming days as Labour seeks to navigate a complex political landscape ahead of the by-election.