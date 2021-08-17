Khaled Hosseini, author of “The Kite Runner,” calls on the United States to protect women from Taliban rule.

Khaled Hosseini, the Afghan-born American author of The Kite Runner and other books, has urged the United States and its allies to put “legitimate and proper pressure” on the Taliban in order to preserve Afghan women and girls’ human rights.

The Taliban, the militant group that ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, has retaken control of the country, only two weeks before the United States is set to remove all of its soldiers from the country.

Swarms of Afghans have attempted to evacuate the nation in the aftermath of the Taliban’s latest offensive, fearful of what the future holds under Taliban rule.

Some people were purportedly seen hanging to planes flying off from the airport, according to video footage.

Hosseini, who was born in the Afghan capital of Kabul, said in an interview with CBS News that the “truly devastating” sights coming out of Afghanistan right now “speaks to the fear and concern that the Afghan people have with the entry of the Taliban.”

“I am concerned for the Afghan people, particularly the women and children who suffered the most under the Taliban’s rule,” he added.

While “great progress” was made for women in Afghanistan under US occupation, the New York Times best-selling novelist, who has been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR (United Nations Human Rights Council) since 2006, stated “now all of it is threatened…

because no one knows what Afghanistan’s future holds.”

“The US and its allies must exert legitimate and appropriate pressure on the Taliban to not use violence as a tool against Afghan citizens and to not disrespect and violate the essential human rights of Afghan citizens, especially those of women and girls,” Hosseini said, warning that the US’ legacy is in jeopardy.

According to the book’s Amazon description, Hosseini’s 2008 novel A Thousand Splendid Suns depicted the hurdles and perils experienced by the book’s two female characters “after the Taliban take over” and “life becomes a desperate struggle against starvation, brutality, and dread.”

"The Taliban inflicted and imposed a very very severe and strict interpretation of Islamic law, apparently, on the Afghan people before the arrival of the United States," Hosseini said CBS News.