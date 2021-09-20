KFC sex pest, cowardly bully, and ‘Ped Dad’ are among those imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 23 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A KFC employee who sexually abused a coworker was sentenced by one judge, while another judge dealt with a racist jerk who cut a father for no apparent reason.

A Russian courier was accused of transporting illegal money for an underworld figure known as “Prince Charles” and a “violent cowardly bully” who smashed his girlfriend’s face in court.

Six youngsters lived in a house of horrors surrounded by dog feces.

Another judge had to condemn an HGV driver who killed two people while talking on his phone while driving.

Meanwhile, a perverted father who got a teenager pregnant and a father who asked a mother if he could rape her two kids were among the troubling incidents.

EncroChat drug dealers who believed their anonymity would be protected by the encrypted phone network were also arrested.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Duncan, Darren

Despite being a “high risk sex offender,” Darren Duncan began a relationship with a mother and befriended her three daughters.

The 36-year-old was previously imprisoned in Scotland for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

He began dating a St Helens mother of four with three daughters and a son, all under the age of 16.

He was soon staying at their house, playing with the kids, and even taking one of the girls shopping “just the two of them.”

A Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) prevents him from having contact with any female under the age of 16.

Duncan, of Bridge Street in Nairn, near Inverness, guilty to violating his SOPO on two counts.

The pervert was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after having 17 prior convictions for 29 offenses.

Harvey, Adam

After refusing to pay for his takeaway, Adam Harvey threatened a pizza delivery man with a knife.

The 34-year-old attacked the delivery driver and trapped his hand in the door of his Woodchurch home after being asked for £54.70 for the order.

At around 7 p.m. on Boxing Day, he urged his accomplice James Houghton, 20, to obtain a knife so he could threaten the victim from the Greasby Pizza and Grill takeout.