Kevin’s dramatic transformation on Coronation Street astounded audiences.

Kevin Webster appeared significantly different tonight on Coronation Street, which astonished viewers.

Mechanic Kevin is rarely seen without his signature overalls or bomber jacket, which he’s owned since the 1990s.

While Kevin does dress up on occasion, viewers of the ITV serial were surprised to see him wear a blue checkered shirt tonight.

Next week on Coronation Street, Seb will return to Cobbles in horrific scenes.

After Kevin appeared on TV, several people turned to social media to question if he was going to a barn dance in his cowboy gear.

“Is Kevin late for Gwen’s barn dance?” Michelle inquired.

“Where is Kevin off to exactly?” alisatweets wondered. “A barn dance?” you might wonder.

Carl Prescott tweeted, “#Corrie what’s up, Kevin’s overalls have been stolen!”

Kevin told Abi how proud he was of her for handling Seb’s death in Wednesday night’s episode, but he was worried when he learned that Seb’s murder trial will begin next week.

Kevin was furious when he learned that Corey and Kelly would not be named due to their age and that the attack was not being treated as a hate crime, despite Nina’s goth appearance.