Kevin Warsh Surges Ahead as Trump Reconsiders Fed Chair Appointment

The race to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve has entered a new chapter, with Kevin Warsh now emerging as the frontrunner. His rise comes amidst turmoil surrounding current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and political uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s intentions for the central bank’s future leadership.

Trump’s Praise for Hassett Shifts Focus to Warsh

On January 16, 2026, President Trump stirred the Federal Reserve succession race with an unexpected declaration. Following a public endorsement of Kevin Hassett, Trump’s chief economic adviser, the president signaled that Hassett would remain in his White House position rather than being tapped to head the Fed. This surprise move propelled Warsh, the former Federal Reserve governor, to the top of the list of potential nominees.

Trump’s comments about Hassett, expressing admiration for his communication skills, led to a sharp drop in the odds of Hassett securing the Fed chairmanship. According to prediction markets, Hassett’s chances plunged from 35% to just 15%, while Warsh’s odds surged to 60%. Current Fed Governor Christopher Waller, another contender, trailed with only 13-14% odds of landing the position.

The shift in momentum was influenced by a combination of political dynamics and growing concerns over the independence of the Federal Reserve. Hassett, once viewed as a leading candidate, became embroiled in controversy after publicly defending a Justice Department investigation into Jerome Powell. The probe, which Powell claims is politically motivated, has led to widespread concerns about the central bank’s autonomy.

Warsh, who served on the Federal Reserve Board from 2006 to 2011, remains distanced from the White House’s ongoing political disputes. His silence on the Powell investigation has allowed him to avoid the scrutiny that has plagued other candidates. Trump has reportedly been impressed by Warsh’s demeanor and qualifications in recent discussions.

As the political battle heats up, analysts and lawmakers are grappling with the implications of choosing a new Fed Chair. Some, like Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have pledged to oppose any Fed nominee until the legal issues surrounding Powell’s subpoena are resolved. Others see Warsh’s background as an appealing choice, particularly due to his ties to the Republican establishment without the baggage of current administration controversies.

The decision on who will helm the Federal Reserve is expected to come soon, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting that an announcement could be made during the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos. As Trump prepares to deliver a pivotal speech there, the global economy will be closely watching to see who emerges as the next leader of U.S. monetary policy.

With the legal battle over Powell’s investigation ongoing, the race for the Fed’s top post remains uncertain, with every new development reshaping the dynamics of one of the nation’s most critical economic appointments.