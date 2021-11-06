Kevin the Carrot is replaced with a Christmas-hating banana in Aldi’s Christmas 2021 commercial.

Aldi’s Christmas commercial for 2021 has been unveiled, and it doesn’t contain Kevin the Carrot.

Kevin, the popular Aldi Christmas character, has been a staple of the retailer’s holiday season for the previous five years, but he is nowhere to be found this year.

Instead, the 2021 commercial features Ebanana Scrooge, an animated banana figure.

With a ‘smart’ poke at John Lewis’ Christmas ad, Aldi ‘raises the bar.’

The new commercial, which features the all-new animated character, was revealed on social media today, ahead of its premiere on Thursday, November 11.

On Christmas Eve, a child named Ebanana is seen anxiously waiting for Santa, curled up next to a mince pie in front of a crackling log fire.

The mince pie is then taken by a mysterious hand, leaving the banana behind, prompting Ebanana to scream, “Santa, wait…why didn’t he take me?”

Ebanana jumps up and angrily says, ‘I loathe Christmas…’ just before the teaser clip fades, leaving viewers wondering what happens next in this holiday tale.

Is it possible that Kevin the Carrot will make an appearance in the full-length commercial next week?

On Thursday, November 11, the whole ad will air on national television and online.