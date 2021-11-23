Kevin Spacey must pay $31 million to the ‘House of Cards’ studio for losses caused by his firing.

An arbitration tribunal ruled on Monday that actor Kevin Spacey must pay $31 million to MRC, the production company behind the Netflix series House of Cards, for losses it experienced after he was fired.

According to the Associated Press, the verdict came after three years of legal fights, an eight-day secret evidentiary hearing, and an appeal to a panel of arbitrators who ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, making the decision official.

Spacey broke his contract’s professional behavior condition by “engaging certain behaviour in connection with various crew members in each of the five seasons that he starred in and executive produced House of Cards,” according to the arbitrators.

Actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey made a sexual pass on him when he was 14 during the 2017 #MeToo campaign. Since then, several more victims have surfaced, and an investigation has revealed that Spacey sexually assaulted some of his subordinates.

Showrunners had to cease production and redo the sixth season because Spacey portrayed the key character. They had to cut the season by five episodes due to deadlines, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in losses.

“The safety of our employees, sets, and work environments is crucial to MRC, which is why we set out to strive for accountability,” the company stated in a statement on Monday.

Spacey’s representative did not respond to an email seeking comment right away. His lawyers contended that the actor’s conduct did not have a significant role in the show’s failure.

As the #MeToo movement gained traction, the 62-year-old Oscar winner’s career came to an abrupt halt late in 2017.

Rapp, who has performed in Broadway and film productions of Rent as well as the television series Star Trek: Discovery, claims Spacey made a sexual approach on him when he was 14 at a party in the 1980s.

At the time, Spacey wrote a statement apologizing for the incident but claiming he didn’t remember it.

Then came a slew of more accusations. Rapp, for example, has filed a lawsuit.

Spacey was fired or removed from multiple projects, including House of Cards, a Netflix political thriller in which he played Frank Underwood, a power-hungry congressman who becomes president, for five seasons.

