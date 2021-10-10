Kevin Phillips has his sights set on a long-term Sunderland agreement for the Everton striker.

Kevin Phillips, a Sunderland veteran, has stated that his former club is hoping to buy Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old attacker has made an impression on Wearside so far, and the ex-England striker believes the Black Cats will do everything they can to keep him at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead has impressed when called upon, despite the fact that he has struggled for minutes due to the form of star striker Ross Stewart, who has seven goals in ten league outings.

After scoring against Wigan in the Carabao Cup last month, the former Wales U21 international was handed his first league start, and Phillips admits the Everton striker will certainly be on head coach Lee Johnson’s wishlist.

“Sunderland will be looking to sign him on a permanent basis,” the 48-year-old revealed.

“However, at the end of the day, this season is about being promoted.” I believe [Sunderland’s] strategy will be to get out of that division and then reevaluate.

“In the background, the club will constantly be working on the ifs and buts.” In the event that they go up, they will consider who they will sign or not sign.” Sunderland are now fourth in League One, just a point behind the leaders, and are in a tight struggle for promotion to the second tier.

Broadhead has previous league experience, having spent last season on loan with Burton Albion, where he made 22 appearances in all competitions.

The Finch Farm academy graduate earned his Everton debut against Apollon Limassol in 2017, but his Premier League debut came as a late substitute against Brighton in April.

Broadhead has two years left on his current agreement with the Blues, so he’s keeping his options open, but Phillips believes his long-term future lies with Sunderland.

“Broadhead, on the other hand, appears to have made himself at home. He is in his early twenties and has a lot of potential. Phillips told Football Insider, “The fans have been clamoring for a guy like him.”

“I’m sure Sunderland would look into it if there was a possibility to do something.” He’s in his prime, with his best years ahead of him.

“It’s very likely that they’ll try to get him in.””

