Kevin Paffrath, who is he? One of Gavin Newsom’s top recall challengers is a Democrat.

With four weeks until California’s gubernatorial recall election, a Democrat has emerged as one of Governor Gavin Newsom’s leading competitors in recent surveys.

In May, Kevin Paffrath, better known on YouTube as “Meet Kevin,” announced his candidacy to succeed Newsom. On the recall election ballot presently being delivered to California voters, he is one of 46 candidates. Paffrath is running as a Democrat and is described on the ballot as a financial instructor and analyst.

The recall election in California is scheduled for September 14, and it will be the state’s second gubernatorial recall election. In the previous gubernatorial recall election in 2003, Democrat Gray Davis was defeated, and Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected in his place.

If more than half of California voters decide to remove Newsom from office, the candidate who wins the most votes will be the one to replace him for the balance of Newsom’s term, which ends after the midterm elections next year.

Paffrath issued a 20-point plan on the day he declared his gubernatorial campaign, including his recommended tactics for addressing homelessness, violence, housing affordability, and other issues over the next one to five years. On his campaign website, Paffrath states that if voters chose him to succeed Newsom, he will only be in government for roughly a year, with a chance to run again in 2022.

According to his campaign, “giving Meet Kevin Paffrath a chance means you have the power to evaluate his performance again next year.”

According to a biography on Paffrath’s campaign website, the Democrat volunteered for law enforcement for thousands of hours while in high school. With only $1000 in his pocket, he traveled to California at the age of 17 and, after a brief stint in the restaurant sector, became a homeowner and real estate agent two years later. Paffrath later established his own real estate brokerage and began his YouTube channel in 2018, which has an estimated 1.69 million subscribers.

Paffrath’s life and professional experiences, according to his website, “help Kevin provide context for ideas relating to community police, reducing racism, de-escalation, and delivering community service.”

"Kevin's real estate knowledge in terms of economics and wealth creation also helps.