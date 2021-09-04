Kevin McCarthy’s threat to telecoms is backed by 11 House Republicans on the Over 1/6 Committee.

Telecommunications and social media firms are being threatened with legal action by a group of 11 House Republicans if they comply with a documents request from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

Representative Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, announced on Friday that he and ten other GOP House members who were involved in the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in support of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a “stolen” election had sent a threatening letter to 13 companies, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Facebook, Verizon, Google, and Twitter.

The letter’s Republican signatories noted that they “do not consent to the release of confidential call records and data,” and that if the firms refuse to cooperate with the committee’s request for records, the legislators will “pursue all legal remedies.”

Biggs said in a statement that the Select Committee on January 6 “had neither statutory nor constitutional jurisdiction to surreptitiously compel phone companies turn over their consumers’ personal details.” “This power-hungry, smear-campaign committee is well aware that this request is a flagrant abuse of their congressional authority.”

“Yet they insist that these firms make legally questionable decisions,” Biggs continued. “If these phone companies comply with this illegal demand, they will forever create a precedent for the infringement of all Americans’ private rights.”

Republicans were outraged when the committee requested documents from 35 telecommunications and social media companies on Monday. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, one of the 11 Republicans who signed the letter, have previously threatened to sue.

McCarthy said in a statement on Tuesday that if Republicans win control of the government, they will punish firms that cooperate with the requests, warning that “a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them completely accountable under the law.”

On the same day, Greene accused Democrats of deploying tactics to turn the United States into a “Communist country” in an interview on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight. She prophesied that Republicans will take control of the country by 2022 and warned the telecom firms that if they didn’t comply, they would be shut down.

Biggs released a copy of Friday's letter in which Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, was accused of.