Kevin McCarthy’s election as House Speaker, according to Adam Schiff, is essentially handing Trump the job.

Representative Adam Schiff advised against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy taking over as House Speaker because of his ties to former President Donald Trump, according to the Associated Press.

His remarks, which he will make during a future interview on C-Book SPAN’s TV, come with more than a year until next fall’s midterm elections. House Republicans, on the other hand, are already positioning McCarthy to succeed Pelosi if they can flip the House.

“If Kevin McCarthy ever became Speaker, Donald Trump would effectively be Speaker,” the California Democrat added.

Despite the fact that Trump has kept a low profile since leaving office, owing to his bans from various social media platforms, Schiff has remained a vocal opponent of the former president. During the investigation into Russian electoral meddling and Trump’s first impeachment, he became more outspoken.

He has labeled Trump a “clear and present danger” to American democracy, and he is now a major member of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol disturbance, according to the Associated Press.

“We want to show the country how Jan. 6 came about—not only the mechanics of that day, in terms of white nationalist groups’ participation…but rather how this massive lie about our elections motivated thousands of individuals to assault their own government,” Schiff said of the January 6 committee.

“How did the president find out who was going to the event, and what did he do when he did?” Schiff enquires. “Why had it dragged on for so long? As a result, there are numerous essential questions that remain unresolved.” Trump was impeached for the second time last winter, this time on charges of instigating the unrest. But, as Schiff in the first trial concerning electoral meddling involving the Trump campaign and Ukraine, the House prosecutors were unable to secure a conviction in the Senate.

This time, the California Democrat said the select committee hopes to learn new details about Trump's role on that January day, when he urged his followers to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell" to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.