Kevin McCarthy claims to have called Paul Gosar in response to the AOC Anime Video.

Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona was contacted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after he shared an anime movie depicting violent attacks against Democrats last week, and the Arizona Republican responded by issuing a statement condemning violence.

McCarthy, according to Politico, “pulled the video down and released a statement indicating he doesn’t encourage violence against anyone.” “When I learned about the video, I called him. And he said something.” McCarthy will not disclose whether he urged Gosar to apologize for the video in which he is shown assassinating New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.