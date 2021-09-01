Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene have threatened to withhold data from the 1/6 Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have issued a warning to telecommunications firms not to share information with the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol.

McCarthy and Greene also warned on Tuesday that if Republicans take control of the government, the corporations will face ramifications for complying with the committee’s request for data. On Monday, the committee requested documents from 35 telecommunications and social media organizations.

According to CNN, some of the materials sought are related to Greene and other Republican members of Congress who attended the January 6 “Stop the Steal” event in support of former President Donald Trump’s fraudulent assertions that he “won” the 2020 election. Shortly after the gathering, protestors stormed the Capitol, claiming Trump was a victim of electoral fraud.

“These firms are breaking federal law and risk losing their ability to operate in the United States if they comply with the Democrat order to turn up private information,” McCarthy said in a statement. “If corporations continue to break federal law, a Republican majority will remember and stand with Americans to hold them completely accountable under the law.”

During an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, Greene said, “This is leading us into waters that we’ve never been in in America.” “The United States of America was never intended to be a communist country. Democrats, on the other hand, want to deploy these tactics.”

“These telecommunications firms, these cell phone companies, they best not toy with these Democrats,” Greene warned. “Because Republicans will retake the majority in 2022, and we will take this very seriously… if they support this, they will be shut down.” And that’s a guarantee.”

Republicans are expected to take control of Congress following the midterm elections in 2022, according to Greene and McCarthy. If Republicans retake the House and Senate, President Joe Biden’s tenure will end on January 20, 2025, and the White House would remain in Democratic hands until then.

It’s unclear whether Biden, who could veto any legislation passed by a Republican Congress, would back a plan that would “shut down” telecommunications businesses. This is a condensed version of the information.